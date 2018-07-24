6 from Lyon, 3 in US league on FIFA best women's player list

ZURICH (AP) - Six players from European and French champion Lyon are among 10 candidates to win FIFA's best women's player award.
The Lyon group includes captain Wendie Renard of France, plus Dzsenifer Marozsan and Saki Kumagai, the captains of Germany and Japan.
Three candidates who play in the National Women's Soccer League are United States international Megan Rapinoe, five-time FIFA winner Marta of Brazil, and Australia forward Sam Kerr.
FIFA's expert panel did not select the past two award winners - Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and Lieke Martens of the Netherlands - on the shortlist.
Candidates: Lucy Bronze (Lyon, England); Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg, Denmark); Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway); Amandine Henry (Lyon, France); Sam Kerr (Sky Blue, Australia); Saki Kumagai (Lyon, Japan); Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon, Germany); Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil); Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign, United States); Wendie Renard (Lyon, France).
