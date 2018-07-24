Raccoon fighting with dog tests positive for rabies in Henrico

A raccoon that was fighting with a dog in Henrico has tested positive for rabies.

Henrico Animal Protection Police were called to the 8600 block Irving Lane on Friday for a possible rabies exposure after a family's dog was seen fighting with a raccoon in the backyard. The raccoon was killed by the dog.

The raccoon was taken to the State Lab and tested positive for the disease.

The dog exposed was up to date on its rabies vaccination and will be quarantined at the owner's home.

No other animals or people were exposed.

This is the second confirmed case of rabies in Henrico.

Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds pet owners to keep their animals up to date on their rabies shot for the safety of their pets and the community.

Any abnormal wildlife behavior and exposure to wild animals should be reported to Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12