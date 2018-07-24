France's Deschamps, Zidane head FIFA coaching award nominees

ZURICH (AP) - Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane lead the 11 candidates in a likely French domination of FIFA's best men's coach award.

Deschamps led France to win the World Cup, and his 1998 World Cup-winning teammate Zidane coached Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League title.

Zidane, who has since left Madrid, won the FIFA award last year.

FIFA says its expert panel picked five World Cup coaches among the contenders. They include all four semifinalists - Deschamps, Zlatko Dalic, Roberto Martinez and Gareth Southgate - plus Russia's Stanislav Cherchesov.

Pep Guardiola is nominated for leading Manchester City to a runaway English Premier League title win.

Later Tuesday, FIFA publishes candidate lists for the men's and women's best player awards.

The winners announced in London on Sept. 24 are voted by national coaches and captains, plus media from FIFA's 211 member countries, and fans voting online.

