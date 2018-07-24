France's Deschamps, Zidane head FIFA coaching award nominees - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

France's Deschamps, Zidane head FIFA coaching award nominees

ZURICH (AP) - Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane lead the 11 candidates in a likely French domination of FIFA's best men's coach award.

Deschamps led France to win the World Cup, and his 1998 World Cup-winning teammate Zidane coached Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League title.

Zidane, who has since left Madrid, won the FIFA award last year.

FIFA says its expert panel picked five World Cup coaches among the contenders. They include all four semifinalists - Deschamps, Zlatko Dalic, Roberto Martinez and Gareth Southgate - plus Russia's Stanislav Cherchesov.

Pep Guardiola is nominated for leading Manchester City to a runaway English Premier League title win.

Later Tuesday, FIFA publishes candidate lists for the men's and women's best player awards.

The winners announced in London on Sept. 24 are voted by national coaches and captains, plus media from FIFA's 211 member countries, and fans voting online.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 5 of the biggest takeaways from Comic-Con 2018

    5 of the biggest takeaways from Comic-Con 2018

    Monday, July 23 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-07-23 19:43:16 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-07-24 12:37:14 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Jodie Whittaker speaks at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Jodie Whittaker speaks at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego.
    5 of the biggest takeaways from Comic-Con 2018, where massive Warner Bros. presentation outshined others, and lines stretched not for interactive exhibits, not studio presentations.More >>
    5 of the biggest takeaways from Comic-Con 2018, where massive Warner Bros. presentation outshined others, and lines stretched not for interactive exhibits, not studio presentations.More >>

  • Box Office Top 20: 'Equalizer 2' beats 'Mamma Mia' by a hair

    Box Office Top 20: 'Equalizer 2' beats 'Mamma Mia' by a hair

    Monday, July 23 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-07-23 23:29:02 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-07-24 12:37:01 GMT
    (Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."(Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."
    Box Office Top 20: 'Equalizer 2' beats 'Mamma Mia 2' by a hair.More >>
    Box Office Top 20: 'Equalizer 2' beats 'Mamma Mia 2' by a hair.More >>

  • The Beach Boys to appear in town hall with SiriusXM fans

    The Beach Boys to appear in town hall with SiriusXM fans

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-07-24 12:10:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-07-24 12:36:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2012, file photo, from left, Bruce Johnston, David Marks, Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine of musical group The Beach Boys pose backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. T...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2012, file photo, from left, Bruce Johnston, David Marks, Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine of musical group The Beach Boys pose backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. T...
    The Beach Boys will answer questions about their celebrated career during a rare live group appearance.More >>
    The Beach Boys will answer questions about their celebrated career during a rare live group appearance.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly