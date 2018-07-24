NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 24 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 24

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
More rain and humidity. It's almost as if it's the summer.

What’s Going On?

Westhampton redevelopment project passes city council.

  • Bon Secours will build a medical office building where Westhampton School is located.
  • The school’s buildings were constructed in 1917 and 1935, and many wanted them preserved.
  • Bon Secours said the project will generate $470,000 of property tax revenue for the city.

A transgender woman says a Shockoe Bottom night club discriminated against her.

  • The woman says a security guard wouldn’t let her in and yelled homophobic slurs.
  • The club says she became unruly after a misunderstanding with the guard.
  • It said she presented an ID that still has her as a man, and the guard questioned her gender to determine who to assign for a pat down.

Toronto police are investing the background of a mass shooter.

  • Faisal Hussain was killed by police after two people and wounding 13 more.
  • His family said he had a history of psychosis and depression.
  • He had sought medical treatment, but the family said nothing he tried had worked.

How’s the Weather?

  • It’s going to be wet again.

Final Thought:

"Well done is better than well said." – Benjamin Franklin

