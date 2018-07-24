NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 24

More rain and humidity. It's almost as if it's the summer.
Westhampton redevelopment project passes city council.
A transgender woman says a Shockoe Bottom night club discriminated against her.
Toronto police are investing the background of a mass shooter.
Poor Richard.
"Well done is better than well said." – Benjamin Franklin
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
More rain and humidity. It's almost as if it's the summer.More >>
More rain and humidity. It's almost as if it's the summer.More >>
Police say someone broke into a building through a basement door and stole items from several offices.More >>
Police say someone broke into a building through a basement door and stole items from several offices.More >>
Live music, food trucks and of course beer will be part of the celebration.More >>
Live music, food trucks and of course beer will be part of the celebration.More >>
Eastbound traffic should use Buckner Street and westbound travelers should use Acton Street.More >>
Eastbound traffic should use Buckner Street and westbound travelers should use Acton Street.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct.More >>
The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct.More >>
Officers say the boy lunged at them after becoming distraught when they arrested his father.More >>
Officers say the boy lunged at them after becoming distraught when they arrested his father.More >>
The product has been distributed across the United States, but it no illnesses have been reported.More >>
The product has been distributed across the United States, but it no illnesses have been reported.More >>
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested eight people after suspecting foul play in a bizarre missing persons case out of Ascension Parish.More >>
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested eight people after suspecting foul play in a bizarre missing persons case out of Ascension Parish.More >>
A local lawmaker is making national headlines after pulling his pants down and making racial slurs on a television show.More >>
A local lawmaker is making national headlines after pulling his pants down and making racial slurs on a television show.More >>