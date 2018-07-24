NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 24

More rain and humidity. It's almost as if it's the summer.

What’s Going On?

Westhampton redevelopment project passes city council.

Bon Secours will build a medical office building where Westhampton School is located.

The school’s buildings were constructed in 1917 and 1935, and many wanted them preserved.

Bon Secours said the project will generate $470,000 of property tax revenue for the city.

A transgender woman says a Shockoe Bottom night club discriminated against her.

The woman says a security guard wouldn’t let her in and yelled homophobic slurs.

The club says she became unruly after a misunderstanding with the guard.

It said she presented an ID that still has her as a man, and the guard questioned her gender to determine who to assign for a pat down.

Toronto police are investing the background of a mass shooter.

Faisal Hussain was killed by police after two people and wounding 13 more.

His family said he had a history of psychosis and depression.

He had sought medical treatment, but the family said nothing he tried had worked.

A Thing to Know:

More food is being recalled. This time it’s Goldfish.

How’s the Weather?

It’s going to be wet again.

What Day is It?

Tuesday, July 24 – National Tequila Day

Say What?

A man went in a Planet Fitness, got naked and starting working out. When he was arrested, he said he thought it was a “judgment-free zone.”

Did You See the Game?

Swimmer Ryan Lochte got banned by USADA in the most Ryan Lochte way.

Final Thought:

"Well done is better than well said." – Benjamin Franklin

