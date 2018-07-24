Third burglary in matter of days reported near VCU

It is not known if the burglaries are related. (Source: NBC12)

Three burglaries have occurred near Virginia Commonwealth University in a matter of days.

VCU issued a crime alert Tuesday morning and campus police are stepping up patrols.

The most recent break-in happened in the 800 block of West Franklin Street.

Police say someone broke into a building through a basement door and stole items from several offices.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, and it is not known if the burglary is related to previous ones.

