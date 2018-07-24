6 burglaries being investigated near VCU

It is not known if the burglaries are related. (Source: NBC12)

Police are investigating six burglaries near VCU, all happening in the past week.

Tobrika Jenkins always makes sure her home is locked when she leaves.

"It's just sad, because it's getting worse and worse," said Jenkins. "It's grown from places where you would expect it, to places you would not expect it, to now you would expect it anywhere."

Jenkins is referring to the recent uptick in burglaries. A home off South Harrison Street in Richmond was the latest target.

Investigators say the latest burglary happened Wednesday afternoon, when a burglar climbed into the home through an unlocked window while no one was home.

That doesn't surprise Jenkins' friend Rashaya Leavy.

"That's something that happens. We need to get some better kind of control on this type of stuff, but it's definitely in the norm," said Leavy.

In the past week alone, there has been a string of six burglaries in neighborhoods around, on or near the VCU campus. That's why Jenkins and Leavy say you'll never catch them taking security for granted.

"They have these new devices, you can put them right on your door," said Jenkins. "It's pricey, but it's worth it because of the valuables that are inside your home."

If alarms and cameras are outside of your budget, police say the easiest thing to do is always lock your homes and cars so you are not the next victim.

