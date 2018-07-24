Vasen Brewing throwing anniversary party

The bash is Saturday, and of course there will be plenty of beer. (Source: Vasen Brewing Company/Facebook)

Vasen Brewing Company has been open for one year, and it’s throwing a party.

The brewery, located in Scott’s Addition, is planning a blowout Saturday with in the parking lot across the street from the brewery at West Moore Street and MacTavish Avenue.

Live music, food trucks and of course beer will be part of the celebration.

Tickets can be purchased at the brewery’s website.

Vasen is expecting 3,000 people to attend.

