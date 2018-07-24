Group: Land activist murders keep rising, 2017 deadliest yet - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Group: Land activist murders keep rising, 2017 deadliest yet

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A watchdog group says killings of land and environmental activists rose in 2017, with Mexico and the Philippines registering worrying increases in such murders. Brazil saw the most deaths ever reported in one country.

Global Witness said Tuesday that at least 207 people who were protecting land and resources from business interests were slain last year. That's up from 201 the year before.

That makes 2017 the deadliest year since the group began formally recording such deaths in 2015. The group says its figures are almost certainly vast underestimates.

The report said more activists were killed in confrontations with agribusiness rather than mining interests for the first time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

