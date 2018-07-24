Samsung, workers agree to end standoff on workers' deaths - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Samsung, workers agree to end standoff on workers' deaths

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Samsung Electronics and a group representing ailing Samsung computer chip and display factory workers say they have agreed to end a years-long standoff over compensation for deaths and grave illnesses among Samsung workers.

Samsung and Banolim said Tuesday they will unconditionally accept terms of compensation and apologies to be drafted over the next two months by a mediator.

Banolim said it will stop its protests outside Samsung buildings, where its supporters camped out for nearly three years.

The agreement represents a breakthrough in more than a decade-old civic movement that raised awareness about the health risks from toiling in the lucrative semiconductor industry.

More than 100 Samsung workers reported grave illnesses such as leukemia but only a few won the government's recognition and compensation on industrial diseases.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

