Victim in hospital after crashing into tree

A driver is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Centralia Road. Police found the victim in the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. The driver was transported to the hospital.

Police say the vehicle was traveling east on Centralia Road when it ran off the road into a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

