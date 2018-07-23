Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 22 11 .667 -
Princeton (Rays) 20 11 .645 1
Danville (Braves) 16 16 .500
Pulaski (Yankees) 15 18 .455 7
Burlington (Royals) 9 23 .281 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 18 11 .621 -
Kingsport (Mets) 16 15 .516 3
Johnson City (Cardinals) 14 17 .452 5
Bristol (Pirates) 14 17 .452 5
Greeneville (Astros) 13 18 .419 6

Monday's Games

Princeton at Elizabethton, cancelled

Greeneville 5, Burlington 3

Danville 4, Johnson City 2

Bristol 7, Kingsport 6

Pulaski 6, Bluefield 3

Tuesday's Games

Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Elizabethton at Burlington, 11 a.m.

Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

  RCD Espanyol makes first appearance in Richmond ahead of friendly with Kickers

    RCD Espanyol makes first appearance in Richmond ahead of friendly with Kickers

    RCD Espanyol is the first LaLiga team to ever appear in Richmond and is in town as part of the LaLiga World Challenge. The squad held a youth clinic and open practice on Monday night ahead of Wednesday's friendly with the Richmond Kickers.

  Chesterfield softball team wins regional title

    Chesterfield softball team wins regional title

    Monday, July 23 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-07-23 16:30:49 GMT
    The tournament was held in Tennessee. (Source: Susie Atkins Newcomb)

    The 9- to 11-year-old little league team had previously won the Virginia state championship to qualify for the tournament.

  Molinari survives wild day to win British Open

    Molinari survives wild day to win British Open

    Sunday, July 22 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-07-22 19:09:46 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-07-23 12:49:02 GMT
    Francesco Molinari of Italy holds the trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday July 22, 2018.
