Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|22
|11
|.667
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|20
|11
|.645
|1
|Danville (Braves)
|16
|16
|.500
|5½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|9
|23
|.281
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|18
|11
|.621
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|14
|17
|.452
|5
|Bristol (Pirates)
|14
|17
|.452
|5
|Greeneville (Astros)
|13
|18
|.419
|6
|Monday's Games
Princeton at Elizabethton, cancelled
Princeton at Elizabethton, cancelled
Greeneville 5, Burlington 3
Danville 4, Johnson City 2
Bristol 7, Kingsport 6
Pulaski 6, Bluefield 3
|Tuesday's Games
Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Elizabethton at Burlington, 11 a.m.
Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
RCD Espanyol is the first LaLiga team to ever appear in Richmond and is in town as part of the LaLiga World Challenge. The squad held a youth clinic and open practice on Monday night ahead of Wednesday's friendly with the Richmond Kickers.
The 9- to 11-year-old little league team had previously won the Virginia state championship to qualify for the tournament.
In the clip posted on Twitter, during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, first base coach Will Venable tossed a ball to a young boy, who failed to catch it. It slipped under the boy's seat.