Man charged with attempted murder in attack on Fredericksburg officer

Several agencies are investigating after a Fredericksburg Police officer is injured while responding to a domestic disturbance.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on July 23 in the 1900 block of Airport Avenue. Police say the officer responded "and shortly after received an injury."

Virginia State Police said the officer was attacked with a box cutter and discharged his firearm. The suspect fled on foot.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Joseph Lewis Jackson, 24, of Fredericksburg, was arrested a few hours later.

Jackson was injured in the incident and was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released. He is charged with one county of attempted capital murder of a police officer and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12