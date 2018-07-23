Fredericksburg officer injured responding to domestic disturbance

Several agencies are investigating after a Fredericksburg Police officer is injured while responding to a domestic disturbance.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. on July 23 in the 1900 block of Airport Avenue. Police say the officer responded "and shortly after received an injury."
The officer received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury at the hospital and is in stable condition.
Police arrested a suspect later that night, and charges are pending.
Virginia State Police are now investigating the case.
