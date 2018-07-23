Richmond votes to move forward on Westhampton redevelopment

Richmond voted to move forward with the redevelopment plan (Source: NBC12)

Richmond City Council has voted to move forward with a controversial redevelopment project.

Bon Secours Richmond Health System plans to redevelop the Westhampton School property at Libbie and Patterson avenues into a mixed-use business area.

This is located in Richmond's west end, and several people in the area want to preserve the vacant schools two buildings, one constructed in 1917 and the other in 1935.

We are now hearing opposition to the ordinance. People who went to Westhampton School and residents around. pic.twitter.com/2MmGiRDk6A — Eric Perry (@EricpNBC12) July 23, 2018

