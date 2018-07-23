University of Richmond offers beer brewing program

Ever wonder what it’s like to have a cool job like making beer? The University of Richmond is now taking applications to become a Beer Brewer professional.

“It's a program aimed at training people to be professionals in the brewing industry, so it's like a workforce development certificate," said senior program manager, Garrett Stern.

The School of Professional and Continuing Studies teamed up with more than two dozen local breweries, teaching students how to brew and to run a successful business.

“You're going to be in the classroom learning from industry professionals," said Stern. "Then there's field experience days, where you actually go out on site to one of our brewery partners and participate in a brewing with them.”

Whether you're in the classroom or the brewery, no day is the same.

“One day you may be harvesting yeast. The other day you may be mashing. The other day you may be studying water chemistry or safety...so everyday is different," said program specialist/brewer Bobby Faithful.

“We just actually just brewed a beer with Three Notch Richmond Clubhouse. It was a honey bourbon barrel imperial milk stout, so we thought, because of the honey we used, to call it Bee Student," said Faithful.

And this isn’t just for fun. With so many breweries opening up, instructors say local brewers need more qualified staff, and this program can help fill the void.

"Hiring is very difficult, so unless we have more people out there with the background and education, a lot of them won't maintain in long term complicity," said Faithful.

Of course, to brew this beer, you have to be 21 and up.

“Our target audience are people who actually have jobs but are looking for a career change or have entry-level jobs and looking to advance," said Stern.

For those who think brewery isn’t a good career move, they have a message for you.

“50 years from now, beer is still going to be around,” said Faithful.

Fall classes start in October, and the other starts in April, both classes overlapping. The program runs for 11 months.

Total cost for fall classes is $2,299, but if you pay in advance before classes start, you receive a $200 discount.

They also have payment options available. To register, head over to their website.

