Chesterfield elementary school starts year-round schooling

The new year-round school year has started for Bellwood Elementary in Chesterfield.

This is the first school of its kind in Chesterfield.

Having the first day of school in July sounds unusual, but kids and teachers at Bellwood Elementary have done just that.

"We are thrilled to have our students back in the classrooms," said Principal Jennifer Rudd.

In March, the Chesterfield School Board voted to test a year-round program at Bellwood. This caused concern from some parents, but the school says those concerns have been addressed.

"I think once they got more information from us and worked out the childcare, where we've worked with their schedules or middle schoolers, it's been great," said Rudd.

The school will have four nine-week sessions throughout the year, each one broken up with three-week breaks.

Parts of those breaks will be used to help students who fall behind from the rest of their class.

"If we see problems or summer slide or any discrepancies with their math or reading, we can work with them during those intersessions to catch them up, instead of waiting until the end of the school year to address those concerns," said Rudd.

Bellwood is the only school in Chesterfield participating in this pilot program. The school says they are hoping to impact their students but start a new trend in the county.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12