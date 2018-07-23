Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 22 10 .688 -
Princeton (Rays) 20 11 .645
Danville (Braves) 15 16 .484
Pulaski (Yankees) 14 18 .438 8
Burlington (Royals) 9 22 .290 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 18 11 .621 -
Kingsport (Mets) 16 14 .533
Johnson City (Cardinals) 14 16 .467
Bristol (Pirates) 13 17 .433
Greeneville (Astros) 12 18 .400

Monday's Games

Princeton at Elizabethton, cancelled

Burlington at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Danville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Elizabethton at Burlington, 11 a.m.

Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

