Inmate charged with credit card fraud

A woman in jail for felony larceny is facing even more charges after her husband discovered stolen credit cards in her apartment.
A deputy responded to the apartment of 34-year-old Tracey Swett on July 16 after her husband found several stolen cards in her purse and dresser drawers - including a card in the husband's name that had been maxed out.
Swett is now charged with four counts of credit card theft, credit card fraud, identity fraud, and obtaining money by false pretenses.
