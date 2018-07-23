Trump reviews 'Made in America' products at the White House - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump reviews 'Made in America' products at the White House

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with Lockheed Martin president and CEO Marilyn Hewson and director and chief test pilot Alan Norman in front of a F-35 as he participates in a "Made in America Product Showcase" at the White House, Mo... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with Lockheed Martin president and CEO Marilyn Hewson and director and chief test pilot Alan Norman in front of a F-35 as he participates in a "Made in America Product Showcase" at the White House, Mo...

By KEN THOMAS and PAUL WISEMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is surveying an array of "Made in America" products at the White House as he prepares for trade talks with European officials this week.

The event comes as financial markets are closely watching his punishing tariffs on imported goods, which have led to trade disputes with China, Canada and several European allies.

The president walked among a variety of products representing all 50 states, including a Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft, a Ford F-150 truck and a Ranger boat.

Trump says the U.S. for too long has allowed itself to succumb to bad trade deals. He says, "That's not free trade, that's fool's trade."

The president says the "the era of economic surrender" is over.

Trump is holding trade talks with European Union officials on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 5 of the biggest takeaways from Comic-Con 2018

    5 of the biggest takeaways from Comic-Con 2018

    Monday, July 23 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-07-23 19:43:16 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:20:07 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Jodie Whittaker speaks at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Jodie Whittaker speaks at the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego.
    5 of the biggest takeaways from Comic-Con 2018, where massive Warner Bros. presentation outshined others, and lines stretched not for interactive exhibits, not studio presentations.More >>
    5 of the biggest takeaways from Comic-Con 2018, where massive Warner Bros. presentation outshined others, and lines stretched not for interactive exhibits, not studio presentations.More >>

  • Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur, drops pants in TV series

    Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur, drops pants in TV series

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-07-23 17:36:27 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:19:57 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

    A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?"

    More >>

    A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?"

    More >>

  • Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host GMA's new third hour

    Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host GMA's new third hour

    Monday, July 23 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-07-23 15:30:59 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:19:54 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Sara Haines, left, and Michael Strahan arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles. ABC News announced Monday, July 23, 2018, that Strahan and Haines will co-host “GMA Day.” ...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Sara Haines, left, and Michael Strahan arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles. ABC News announced Monday, July 23, 2018, that Strahan and Haines will co-host “GMA Day.” ...
    Viewers will see two familiar faces when "Good Morning America" launches its third hour.More >>
    Viewers will see two familiar faces when "Good Morning America" launches its third hour.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly