Transgender woman claims discrimination at Shockoe Bottom night club

A transgender woman says she was the victim of discrimination at a Shockoe Bottom night club.

Diamond Cortez says the security guard at the Canal Club yelled derogatory comments at her on July 15 and refused to let her inside.

"When I was walking up, he stated, 'oh he's a dude, he's a f*g,'" Cortez said. "I was discriminated against. Basically, that's the story."

Cortez said she was going to the Canal Club with friends and family for her birthday. She spotted the security guard, who she says she's had run-ins with in the past at another bar in Richmond.

According to Cortez, the security guard embarrassed her in front of other patrons by calling her homophobic names. He then, according to Cortez, forcefully asked her to leave the club.

"I said why I can't get in?" Cortez said. "I want to know why I can't get in. And the police said, 'He asked you to leave. You can't get in. Do you want to get a trespassing charge?'"

At that point, Cortez says she left. She admits to having a few choice words after being asked to leave.

The owner of the Canal Club says according to police and the security guard who were on scene, the night played out differently. According to the owner, Cortez was in line and presented her ID. Her ID still shows her as male and lists her name as William Miles.

The security guard asked if she was a male or female to determine who should pat her down to get into the club. That's when, the owner says, Cortez became unruly and yelling obscenities.

According to the owner, that was overheard by a Richmond Police Officer, and at that point, Cortez was asked to get out of line.

Virginia Pride President James Millner said this about how the situation was handled:

Our expectation is that transgender people will be treated with dignity in every aspect of their lives and that their gender will be recognized and respected in a manner consistent with how they identify and present themselves to the world. If questions or concerns related to a patron's gender identity arise, they should be handled discretely so that their privacy and dignity are respected.

NBC12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin said there is no federal law or state law that forbids a private company from discriminating against a person on the basis of gender identity.

