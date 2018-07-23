The longest lunar eclipse of the century is coming Friday

A rare blood moon lunar eclipse that arrives Friday night won't be visible for most of North America, but that doesn't mean you can't watch it.

The eclipse will last less than 2 hours, NASA says.

Friday will bring the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.

The Earth’s shadow will cover the moon for 1 hour and 43 minutes, according to NASA.

This type of eclipse is known as a “blood moon,” which means the moon will appear to be a reddish color as some of the sun’s ray bend around the Earth.

Unfortunately, the celestial show won’t be visible in North America. But if you live in South America, eastern Africa, the Middle East and central Asia, you’re in luck.

If you want to see what the eclipse will look like in your area, you can plug your location into NASA’s Lunar Eclipse Explorer.

