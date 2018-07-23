The longest lunar eclipse of the century is coming Friday

Friday, July 27 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-07-27 14:20:26 GMT
A boat sails in the Bosporus Strait separating Europe and Asia, as a super blue blood moon rises over Istanbul, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon b
A boat sails in the Bosporus Strait separating Europe and Asia, as a super blue blood moon rises over Istanbul, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon b
A rare blood moon lunar eclipse that arrives Friday night won't be visible for most of North America, but that doesn't mean you can't watch it.
Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:07:33 GMT
Friday, July 27 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:24:32 GMT
(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...
Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.
Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-07-24 19:34:57 GMT
Friday, July 27 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-07-27 15:31:48 GMT
(NASA via AP). FILE - This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, the red planet will make its closest approach...
Now's the time to catch Mars in the night sky. Next week, the red planet is making its closest approach to Earth in 15 years.
Sunday, July 22 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:26:19 GMT
Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:52:03 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Sanz). The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. The event kicked off a yearlong celebration of the upcoming 50-year anniversary...
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.More >>
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.More >>