The longest lunar eclipse of the century is coming Friday

The eclipse will last less than 2 hours, NASA says.

    Friday, July 27 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-07-27 14:20:26 GMT
    A boat sails in the Bosporus Strait separating Europe and Asia, as a super blue blood moon rises over Istanbul, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon b

    A rare blood moon lunar eclipse that arrives Friday night won't be visible for most of North America, but that doesn't mean you can't watch it.

    A rare blood moon lunar eclipse that arrives Friday night won't be visible for most of North America, but that doesn't mean you can't watch it.

(RNN) – Something heavenly is happening this week.

Friday will bring the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.

The Earth’s shadow will cover the moon for 1 hour and 43 minutes, according to NASA.

This type of eclipse is known as a “blood moon,” which means the moon will appear to be a reddish color as some of the sun’s ray bend around the Earth.

Unfortunately, the celestial show won’t be visible in North America. But if you live in South America, eastern Africa, the Middle East and central Asia, you’re in luck.

If you want to see what the eclipse will look like in your area, you can plug your location into NASA’s Lunar Eclipse Explorer.

The eclipse will be visible across much of the world, but not in North America.

    Friday, July 27 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-07-27 09:11:14 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:27:59 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:07:33 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:24:32 GMT
    Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

    Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-07-24 19:34:57 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-07-27 15:31:48 GMT
    Now's the time to catch Mars in the night sky. Next week, the red planet is making its closest approach to Earth in 15 years.

    Now's the time to catch Mars in the night sky. Next week, the red planet is making its closest approach to Earth in 15 years.

