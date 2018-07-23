Man taken to hospital after shooting in South Richmond

The male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Monday.

The shooting happened around 1:23 p.m. in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue. Police found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

