Henrico police charge 2 with child neglect in girl's death

Sulahchhanna Basnet, left, and Avinaya Shemera Rana were charged with child neglect. (Source: Henrico police) HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -
Henrico police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a girl.
Sulakchhana Basnet and Avinaya Shemera Rana are charged with child neglect in the girl’s death.
Police responded to the 400 block of Kingscote Lane on July 8 for a medical emergency. A girl was taken to the hospital where she died.
Police have not released the victim’s age.
The incident is still under investigation, but police said the incident occurred at a private residence and is not related to a daycare facility.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12