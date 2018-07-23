Henrico police charge 2 with child neglect in girl's death

Sulahchhanna Basnet, left, and Avinaya Shemera Rana were charged with child neglect. (Source: Henrico police)

Henrico police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a girl.

Sulakchhana Basnet and Avinaya Shemera Rana are charged with child neglect in the girl’s death.

Police responded to the 400 block of Kingscote Lane on July 8 for a medical emergency. A girl was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police have not released the victim’s age.

The incident is still under investigation, but police said the incident occurred at a private residence and is not related to a daycare facility.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12