Need to find a scholarship? There are apps for that

The average in-state tuition was nearly $10,000 last year, and tuition at a private college was more than $35,000.

Most families can't afford this kind of tab, which makes scholarships and financial aid so important.

Here are the apps that can help you find those scholarships:

It's helped hundreds of thousands of students win more than $100 million in scholarships.

All you have to do is create an account, enter some information about yourself, where you live, and what activities you participate in, and Scholly matches you with local and national scholarships.

Sign up-and you can search more than 1.5 million scholarships, worth more than $3.4 billion.

Fastweb makes it easy to sort your scholarship applications into different categories, like sports, activities and academics.

This website's app offers details for 3.7 million scholarships worth more than $19 billion.

There is a lot of money out there for deserving students, and these tools can help you get to it.

And remember you should always exhaust your scholarship and federal financial aid options-before you consider more expensive private loans.

