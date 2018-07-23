Secrets to scoring good concert tickets

Got a concert you want to attend? Scoring good seats can be tricky, though, thanks to ticket brokers.

But these tips could help.

First, always check the artist's website and social media before the tickets go on sale to the public. Often they will release the best seats "first" to their most devoted fans.

Once the actual sale starts online, make sure you are already on the website and ready to click to enter the sale.

You'll be given two options - select your own seats or the auto select button.

Always use that auto select button if you think seats will go quickly.

It's much faster and locks in the seats for a longer period of time.

If you also open several browsers and click on that auto select option on all of them, you can choose which seats you prefer.

An important reminder-sites like Craigslist do not guarantee the authenticity of tickets sold there, so only buy them from a trusted seller, which will guarantee your purchase.

