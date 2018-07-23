Troy Merritt wins rain-delayed Barbasol, gains spot in PGA

(Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, Troy Merritt celebrates with caddie Wayne Burch on the 18th green after completing the second round of the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship golf tournament at ...

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Troy Merritt shot a 5-under 67 on Monday to win the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship by one stroke.

This was his second career PGA Tour victory, and it earned him a spot in next month's PGA Championship. Merritt led or shared the lead after each round.

He was one of four players tied for the lead at 18 under when the round began. He made five birdies, including an eagle-2 on the par-4 eighth hole, to stay in contention.

Consecutive birdies on Nos. 14 and 15 at the Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club put him into the lead before he finished with a series of pars for a 23-under 265.

Billy Horschel (67), Richy Werenski (66) and Tom Lovelady (68) finished a stroke behind.

The Monday finish was the PGA Tour's second this season and first since Jason Day won the Farmers Insurance Open in January on the sixth playoff hole.

