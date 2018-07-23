Chesterfield softball team wins regional title - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield softball team wins regional title

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The tournament was held in Tennessee. (Source: Susie Atkins Newcomb) The tournament was held in Tennessee. (Source: Susie Atkins Newcomb)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A Chesterfield softball team won the southeast region Tournament of State Champions.

The 9- to 11-year-old little league team had previously won the Virginia state championship to qualify for the tournament, which was held in Tennessee.

