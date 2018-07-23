Man found dead from gunshot wound in Richmond County

A man was found dead near an abandoned vehicle in Richmond County.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Edwardo “Jay” Garner, of Farnham, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
He was found lying beside the roadway next to an abandoned truck after police received a called for a stopped vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said several people have been brought in for questioning, but the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 333-TIPS.
