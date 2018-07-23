Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|22
|10
|.688
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|20
|11
|.645
|1½
|Danville (Braves)
|15
|16
|.484
|6½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|14
|18
|.438
|8
|Burlington (Royals)
|9
|22
|.290
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|18
|11
|.621
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|16
|14
|.533
|2½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|14
|16
|.467
|4½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
|Greeneville (Astros)
|12
|18
|.400
|6½
|Monday's Games
Princeton at Elizabethton, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Princeton at Elizabethton, Game 2, TBD
Burlington at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Danville, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Elizabethton at Burlington, 11 a.m.
Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
