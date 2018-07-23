First Alert Weather Days through Wednesday for heavy rain

The rain doesn't want to stop for the next few days.

A few things factor into a tropical stream of moisture heading our way through Wednesday. This is a setup we identified Wednesday of last week. Keep the rain gear nearby.

With the atmosphere at borderline tropical humidity levels, we have FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the next three days. Each day has a lower than average high temperature (due to clouds) and a very high chance of at least some rain.

I addition to the rain, there's low-end threat of severe thunderstorms today. The biggest threat would be wind...although localized flooding is possible.

Check out the Weather Prediction Center's three-day rain forecast.

That's a widespread 2 1/2" to 3" from South Carolina all the way to New York.

Rain could happen at any point over the next few days. Be ready!

