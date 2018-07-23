Cubs fan takes ball thrown to kid, gets flak on social media

CHICAGO (RNN) – In a brief clip, a Cubs fan was seen taking a ball a player had thrown to a child in front of him on Sunday. But some on social media came to the man's defense.

In the clip posted on Twitter by Cut4, during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, first base coach Will Venable tossed a ball to a young boy, who failed to catch it. It slipped under a seat to the man behind him, who snapped it up and handed it to a woman next to him.

When going to a baseball game, DON'T be this guy. pic.twitter.com/pAeiRN6Q2X — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 22, 2018

Social media lit into the man.

As a Chicagoan with a Cub fan husband, we are disgusted by this. Everyone knows it's proper Wrigley etiquette to give the ball to the kid, every time. — Lori Rose (@lorivmalinski) July 23, 2018

That Cubs fan was wearing the official sunglasses of bros that steal game balls meant for little kids. — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) July 23, 2018

The Cubs came to the rescue by giving the boy a signed ball from Javy Baez.

Sports talk radio host Dave Kaplan said the organization told him the man who took the ball had given the boy a game ball earlier.

I spoke with people from the Cubs. The man who grabbed the ball on the widely seen video had actually already helped the little boy get a ball earlier. The young man has a game used ball and a Javy Baez ball. All is well. Guy is A-OK so let it go people. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) July 23, 2018

Other people who claimed to be sitting nearby also said the man had earlier given a game ball to the kid nearby.

I was sitting the next to the boy and the same fan helped him snag a ball a few innings before this. — Jeff Rose, CFP® (@jjeffrose) July 23, 2018

He had already helped that kid get a ball. He gave two more away to kids also. He was a great guy. TV got this all wrong. — Chuck Mycoff (@cmycoff2) July 22, 2018

That account didn’t satisfy some observers.

So What?!!!! If the ball was intended for the little kid, it belongs to the kid. I’m tired of adults and their It Belongs to Me attitude. — Caribbean Sea (@CaribbeanSea4) July 23, 2018

*player gives a ball to a kid*

*man decides kid doesn't need another one*

*man takes it and gives it someone else*

*"He did nothing wrong"*

Nah, still stole it from a child. Doesn't matter how many the kid has. He stole it. — Dope (@K_Wolstenholme) July 23, 2018

