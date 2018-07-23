Cubs fan takes ball thrown to kid, gets flak on social media - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cubs fan takes ball thrown to kid, gets flak on social media

CHICAGO (RNN) – In a brief clip, a Cubs fan was seen taking a ball a player had thrown to a child in front of him on Sunday. But some on social media came to the man's defense.

In the clip posted on Twitter by Cut4, during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, first base coach Will Venable tossed a ball to a young boy, who failed to catch it. It slipped under a seat to the man behind him, who snapped it up and handed it to a woman next to him.

Social media lit into the man.

The Cubs came to the rescue by giving the boy a signed ball from Javy Baez.

Sports talk radio host Dave Kaplan said the organization told him the man who took the ball had given the boy a game ball earlier.

Other people who claimed to be sitting nearby also said the man had earlier given a game ball to the kid nearby.

That account didn’t satisfy some observers.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

