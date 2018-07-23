Crash breaks jersey wall on I-95

The left lane will be closed in both directions for an extended period. (Source: VDOT)

Multiple crashes on I-95 caused a major traffic backup Monday morning.

The crashes happened in the area between the Boulevard and Belvidere, impacting traffic in both directions.

Both crashes were on southbound I-95. In one of the crashes, a vehicle broke the jersey wall.

One person was transported to the hospital with a minor injury, according to Virginia State Police.

The left lanes of I-95 in both directions will be closed for an extended period for clean-up and to install a temporary barrier.

