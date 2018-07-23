NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 23

We've got a rainy start to this week, and the next couple of days don't look any better.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a woman’s disappearance.

Human remains were found in various locations in in Fairview Beach in King George County.

The remains are at the medical examiner’s office to be identified.

Police say the remains are connected to a man arrested for the arson of a vehicle registered to the missing woman, Megan Metzger.

A possible abduction was caught on camera in Henrico County.

Police are looking into the incident at Laburnum and Carolina avenues.

A woman asked for help and was taken to a convenience store where the driver of a Range Rover forced her to get in the vehicle.

The woman was wearing nursing scrubs.

President Trump tweeted an explosive threat to Iran.

In all caps, the president said, “YOU WILL SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

Iran’s state-run media called the threat a “passive reaction.”

Iran has rejected talks with the U.S. and said Trump is stoking an “economic war.”

The skies were angry this morning, and we could get more heavy rain later.

An art dealer spent $15,000 on a storage locker and ended up with paintings that could be worth millions.

Francesco Molinari won the British Open, the first time an Italian has ever won one of golf’s majors.

