China investigating European, Korean steel imports - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China investigating European, Korean steel imports

BEIJING (AP) - China launched a trade investigation Monday of steel from Europe and South Korea, potentially complicating efforts to recruit them as allies in its tariff dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Commerce Ministry said it will look into whether some stainless steel products from the European Union, South Korea, Japan and Indonesia are sold at improperly low prices and should be subject to anti-dumping duties.

The announcement comes as Beijing tries to rally foreign support in its dispute with Trump over U.S. tariff hikes imposed in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Chinese leaders have tried, so far in vain, to appeal to European leaders and South Korean businesspeople by promising to increase imports - a step that would be set back if duties on steel increased.

European and other leaders criticize Trump's tactics but many share U.S. criticisms of Chinese market barriers and industrial policy.

Monday's announcement gave no indication of possible levels of anti-dumping tariffs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    Sunday, July 22 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-07-22 16:24:30 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 3:15 AM EDT2018-07-23 07:15:48 GMT
    (Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."(Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".More >>
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".More >>

  • Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

    Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

    Saturday, July 21 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-07-21 13:36:10 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 3:11 AM EDT2018-07-23 07:11:57 GMT
    Kraftwerk fans can expect to hear some otherworldly tunes, but the German electronic music pioneers took it to another level at a gig in Stuttgart on Friday.More >>
    Kraftwerk fans can expect to hear some otherworldly tunes, but the German electronic music pioneers took it to another level at a gig in Stuttgart on Friday.More >>

  • Activist to star as TV's first transgender superhero

    Activist to star as TV's first transgender superhero

    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:44:45 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-07-23 07:10:36 GMT
    A transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit after her school refused to let her use the girls' bathroom will be TV's first transgender superhero.More >>
    A transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit after her school refused to let her use the girls' bathroom will be TV's first transgender superhero.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly