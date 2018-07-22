Henrico Police investigating possible abduction

Police need your help in identifying those involved. (Source: Henrico Police)

Henrico Police are investigating a possible abduction and are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and people involved.

Police were called to the 200 block of E. Laburnum Avenue for a possible abduction on Sunday around 4 p.m.

A witness told police she was sitting at the intersection of East Laburnum Avenue and Carolina Avenue when she saw a woman get out of a black Range Rover and approached her vehicle asking for help.

The witness let the woman in her car and as they drove west on E. Laburnum, the Range Rover followed.

The driver pulled into a convenience store parking lot where the driver of the Range Rover got out and forced the woman into their vehicle.

The Range Rover was last seen heading east on E. Laburnum Avenue.

The video above shows what happened.

The Range Rover is described as a newer model with Virginia temporary registration.

Police describe the driver as an African-American woman, heavyset, with a light complexion, wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt.

The victim is described as an African-American, average build, wearing light blue nursing scrubs.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the vehicle or persons involved is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12