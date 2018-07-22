Smithfield Foods closing last smokehouse for Smithfield ham

Henrico Police are investigating a possible abduction and are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and people involved.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Virginia State police are investigating after human remains were found in King George County early Saturday morning.More >>
Smithfield Foods is closing the last smokehouse that creates the genuine Smithfield ham.More >>
A father and his son with special needs are fighting for their lives after nearly drowning in Louisa County.More >>
A South Carolina dentist has officially won the Drake-inspired "In My Feelings" challenge and the ladies of the internet are letting it be known that they must go to the dentist immediately.More >>
Whether you're a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide or the LSU Tigers, there's no denying that the rivalry between the two runs deep.More >>
Chameka Mengistu says she wants what could have been a tragedy for her family, to serve as a warning to parents.More >>
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) just wrapped up an exploration off the South Carolina coast and you wouldn’t believe what they found!More >>
