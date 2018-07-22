Richmond NAACP member, affordable housing advocate dies unexpectedly

A member of the Richmond NAACP and advocate for affordable housing in the city, died unexpectedly this weekend.

Roderyck Bullock was the chair of the Richmond NAACP's housing committee. He also served as one the past Presidents of the Richmond Crusade for Voters and 7th District Ward Chair of the Richmond City Democratic Committee.

JJ Minor, the president of the Richmond chapter of the NAACP said, "Roderyck's passion and dedication to everything he did was an inspiration. He was a coach, friend, mentor and loved politics. RVA will not be the same without him and heaven just gained another angel."

