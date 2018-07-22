Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 21 10 .677 -
Princeton (Rays) 20 11 .645 1
Danville (Braves) 15 15 .500
Pulaski (Yankees) 14 17 .452 7
Burlington (Royals) 8 21 .276 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 18 11 .621 -
Kingsport (Mets) 15 14 .517 3
Johnson City (Cardinals) 13 16 .448 5
Bristol (Pirates) 13 16 .448 5
Greeneville (Astros) 11 17 .393

Sunday's Games

Burlington at Greeneville, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Burlington at Greeneville, Game 2, TBD

Johnson City at Danville, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Elizabethton, ppd.

Kingsport at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Burlington at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Danville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
