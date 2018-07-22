First Alert Weather Day Monday: A few severe storms possible

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Central Virginia under a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms:

While some spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out Monday morning, it will be later in the afternoon and evening when we'll have a greater number of scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up over our region.

The 2pm-8pm time frame will offer the best chance for a few isolated severe storms in our area. Damaging wind gusts and hail would be the biggest threats in the strongest storms. Any of the developing storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall along with frequent lightning.

Here is what the radar might look like around 6pm on Monday evening based upon our short range RPM computer model. Keep in mind this is not gospel, but shows the potential for these SCATTERED, hit or miss storms around the area. Any one of the individual storm cells could grow strong enough to produce some very gusty winds and perhaps some small hail. However, widespread severe weather IS NOT ANTICIPATED:

We'll continue to monitor the storm potential closely and keep you updated!

