Some Ritz cracker products recalled over salmonella risk - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Some Ritz cracker products recalled over salmonella risk

By the Associated Press

Mondelez Global says it's voluntarily recalling some of its Ritz Cracker products over potential risk of salmonella.

The Hanover, New Jersey-based company says it's recalling 16 varieties of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products in the U.S. The products contain whey powder, which its supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez says no illnesses have been reported yet. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

