Here's what happened this weekend to make you smile

Happy Sunday!

It's been a rainy weekend, but hopefully, you got outside some during the breaks in between showers or just spent a nice relaxing weekend inside. But if you ever need something to get yourself through the work week ahead, just think about a vacation coming or one that you recently went on - that should make you smile!

You Got a Friend in Me

This seriously might be the cutest thing you see all day. There's nothing that stands between this pup and his friend.

Wild Ride

They say cats have nine lives and thank goodness for that because maybe they're what helped a kitten survive a 45-mile trip trapped under a car! The kitty road near the front wheel from Capron to Petersburg and didn't even have a scratch. The little guy even got a new home after the journey!

Photo of the Weekend

The sky painted a pretty picture yesterday during the morning's sunrise in Goochland!

Rain, Rain, Go Away

Is probably something you'll be singing all week. You'll definitely want to keep an umbrella handy with the chance of rain and storms every day.

#RelationshipGoals

Doris and Junie Oakley have shared 70 years of memories and milestones. The two grew up riding bikes together and when Junie was serving in WWII, Doris wrote to him every day. They have a love story that is sure to make you smile! And maybe even shed a tear.

Hook a Sista Up!

A pair of sisters is several million dollars richer after winning the Virginia Lottery. While your sister is usually your best friend, would you still be willing to share all that money with her? We're still thinking about it! Ha!

French Fry Lovers Rejoice!

McDonald's will be offering FREE french fries every Friday for the rest of 2018! Yes, you read that right! All you have to do is spend at least $1 and download the app.

Sweet Treats

One Powhatan pastry chef made her big debut on Netflix's new series called "Sugar Rush," a show that features four baking teams competing through three rounds, racing against the clock for $10,000. Favienne Roop got the call last year out of the blue, when Netflix contacted her to apply. And you'll just have to watch to see how she did!

Final Thought

"It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." - Confucius

Keep this in mind for any big projects coming up this week.

Have a Great Week, Y'all!

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12