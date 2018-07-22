Son with special needs drowns in lake; father fighting for life

A 21-year-old man with special needs has drowned in Lake Anna in Louisa County.
Officials say crews were called to Jerdone Island off Moody Town Road 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
The father called and said his son with special needs fell into the water, and while on the phone with 911, he went in after his son.
Emergency crews tried to revive them but were unable to save him. Officials say the 54-year-old father is in serious condition and could die.
Officials say the son had severe disabilities.
