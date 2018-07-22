'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

(Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2." (Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."
(Jonathan Prime/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Lily James and Alexa Davies in a scene from "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." (Jonathan Prime/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Lily James and Alexa Davies in a scene from "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

Studios on Sunday estimate that the R-rated Denzel Washington joint grossed $35.8 million from North American theaters over the weekend. It's Washington's first ever sequel.

Second place went to Universal Pictures' "Mamma Mia 2," which took in $34.4 million after a stronger start on Friday. The first film grossed more than $600 million 10 years ago.

In its second weekend, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" came in third with $23.2 million. "Ant-Man and the Wasp" took fourth place with $16.1 million in its third weekend, and "Incredibles 2" came in fifth with $11.5 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    Sunday, July 22 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-07-22 16:24:30 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-07-22 17:47:36 GMT
    (Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."(Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".More >>
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".More >>

  • Gal Gadot shows 'Wonder Woman 1984' first look at Comic-Con

    Gal Gadot shows 'Wonder Woman 1984' first look at Comic-Con

    Saturday, July 21 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-07-21 21:32:17 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-07-22 17:35:13 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Gal Gadot speaks at the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel for "Wonder Woman 1984" on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Gal Gadot speaks at the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel for "Wonder Woman 1984" on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego.
    'Wonder Woman 1984' is only three and a half weeks into production, but that didn't stop star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins from bringing some footage to Comic-Con.More >>
    'Wonder Woman 1984' is only three and a half weeks into production, but that didn't stop star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins from bringing some footage to Comic-Con.More >>

  • An excited, energetic Taylor Swift brings tour to MetLife

    An excited, energetic Taylor Swift brings tour to MetLife

    Saturday, July 21 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-07-21 05:20:59 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-07-22 17:35:08 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Taylor Swift brought her explosive Reputation Tour to the MetLife Stadium on Friday and will make history as the first female artist to play three consecutive shows at the venue when she performs Saturday and Sunday.More >>
    Taylor Swift brought her explosive Reputation Tour to the MetLife Stadium on Friday and will make history as the first female artist to play three consecutive shows at the venue when she performs Saturday and Sunday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly