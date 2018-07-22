Fiat chairman lauds ailing Marchionne as rare kind of leader - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fiat chairman lauds ailing Marchionne as rare kind of leader

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference at the FCA headquarter, in Balocco, Italy. The boards of Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH Industrial have be... (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference at the FCA headquarter, in Balocco, Italy. The boards of Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH Industrial have be...

MILAN (AP) - The chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has written a letter to the carmaker's employees to tell them that long-time CEO Sergio Marchionne's condition has worsened, preventing his return to the Italian-American company he created through a bold merger.

Chairman John Elkann, heir to the Agnelli family that founded Italian carmaker Fiat in 1899, called Marchionne a "true, rare kind of leader ... (whose) impulse never to accept the status quo, never to be satisfied with good enough, has become a core part of our culture within FCA."

Marchionne is hospitalized in Zurich, where he underwent surgery on his right shoulder three weeks ago. The company has not elaborated on his complications but said he's not returning to work.

FCA's board of directors on Saturday named former Jeep brand chief Mike Manley as the new CEO.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Disney streaming could get boost as Comcast drops Fox bid

    Disney streaming could get boost as Comcast drops Fox bid

    Thursday, July 19 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-07-19 13:56:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-07-22 13:01:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This June 14, 2018, file photo shows the 21st Century Fox logo outside its New York office. Comcast says it’s dropping out of the bidding war for Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment business, instead focusing...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This June 14, 2018, file photo shows the 21st Century Fox logo outside its New York office. Comcast says it’s dropping out of the bidding war for Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment business, instead focusing...
    Comcast drops out of fight for control of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment business.More >>
    Comcast drops out of fight for control of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment business.More >>

  • Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Saturday, July 21 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-21 04:18:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-07-22 13:01:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

  • Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year

    Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year

    Saturday, July 21 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-07-21 22:13:06 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-07-22 12:59:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People view a row of idled duck boats in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People view a row of idled duck boats in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

    Since 1999, duck boats have been linked to the deaths of more than 40 people, with a troubled safety record on the road and water alike.

    More >>

    Since 1999, duck boats have been linked to the deaths of more than 40 people, with a troubled safety record on the road and water alike.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly