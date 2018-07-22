Austrian family accused of hijacking, crashing Swiss taxi - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Austrian family accused of hijacking, crashing Swiss taxi

BERLIN (AP) - Swiss police say an Austrian family allegedly hijacked a taxi, crashed into a parked boat, drove through a hedge and then plunged off a 4-foot-high ledge before trying to escaping on foot.

St. Gallen police said the incident happened early Sunday in the northeastern Swiss town of Rorschach.

Police said the suspects - a married couple and their 10-year-old daughter - are accused of attacking the taxi's 60-year-old driver before stealing his car and driving erratically to a nearby town.

Their alleged taxi ride ended when the family crashed down the side of a driveway. Police say officers detained them as they fled.

Police said the 38-year-old father "was not in a fit state to drive" and had no license. The girl and the taxi driver were injured and required medical treatment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Saturday, July 21 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-21 04:18:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-07-22 13:46:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

  • Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year

    Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year

    Saturday, July 21 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-07-21 22:13:06 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-07-22 13:45:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People view a row of idled duck boats in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People view a row of idled duck boats in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

    Since 1999, duck boats have been linked to the deaths of more than 40 people, with a troubled safety record on the road and water alike.

    More >>

    Since 1999, duck boats have been linked to the deaths of more than 40 people, with a troubled safety record on the road and water alike.

    More >>

  • 'Wonder Woman,' 'Aquaman' and 'Shazam!" thrill Comic-Con

    'Wonder Woman,' 'Aquaman' and 'Shazam!" thrill Comic-Con

    Saturday, July 21 2018 2:56 PM EDT2018-07-21 18:56:26 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-07-22 13:29:28 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Moderator Aisha Tyler speaks at the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Moderator Aisha Tyler speaks at the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego.
    Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins unveil early 'Wonder Woman 1984' footage at Comic-Con.More >>
    Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins unveil early 'Wonder Woman 1984' footage at Comic-Con.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly