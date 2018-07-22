Richmond Police investigating after man found shot in city's East End

The male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: NBC12)

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in Richmond's East End.

Police responded to the call at 2:33 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hildreth Street. That's near the Whitcomb Court neighborhood.

Arriving officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

