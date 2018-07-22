The Latest: Spieth, Schauffele begin final round

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). Jordan Spieth of the US prepares to play out of the rough on the 9th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday July 21, 2018.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Tiger Woods of the US lines up a putt on the 13th green during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday July 21, 2018.

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) - The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

3 p.m.

Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, the last pairing in the final round of the British Open, have teed off at Carnoustie where quite a stiff wind is blowing.

Tiger Woods has parred his first two holes and remains four shots back from Spieth, Schauffele and Kevin Kisner, who shared the third-round lead at 9-under.

Tommy Fleetwood also started his round at 5-under, like Woods, and birdied the first to a massive ovation.

___

1:45 p.m.

Leaders are on the range at the British Open, where they will be greeted by warm breezes in the final round at Carnoustie.

Three players - including defending champion Jordan Spieth - are tied at the top of the leaderboard at 9-under par. Three other players are within three shots, while Tiger Woods is in a group of eight golfers at 5 under.

Ideal conditions in the third round led to a number of low scores, including a 64 by Justin Rose and 65s by Spieth and Francesco Molinari. But 69 was the low score among the first 22 players out in Sunday's final round as the breeze was blowing 15-20 mph.

Woods, who shot 66 on Saturday, is paired with Molinari, two groups behind the final twosome of Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

___

The yellow grass of a dry summer in Scotland comes to life Sunday because of a red shirt at the British Open.

Tiger Woods is in contention for the claret jug again.

Jordan Spieth was tied for the lead at Carnoustie as he tries to become the first repeat winner in 10 years at the British Open. But even the appeal of Spieth was no match for seeing Woods, in his traditional red shirt, in the mix at a major.

Woods was four shots behind. It's the closest he's been to the lead in a major since five years ago at Muirfield.

A victory would complete a most remarkable comeback for Woods, who has had four back surgeries, a marital scandal and a DUI arrest since his last major.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.