New UK Brexit chief: We may not pay exit fee if no deal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

New UK Brexit chief: We may not pay exit fee if no deal

(Stephanie Lecocq/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's newly appointed chief Brexit negotiator Dominic Raab, left, and EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speak to the media ahead of a meeting at the European Commission in Brussels, Thursday, July 19,... (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's newly appointed chief Brexit negotiator Dominic Raab, left, and EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speak to the media ahead of a meeting at the European Commission in Brussels, Thursday, July 19,...

LONDON (AP) - Britain's new Brexit chief has suggested Britain might not pay its 39 billion pound ($51 billion) divorce bill if no trade agreement with the European Union is reached.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab told the Sunday Telegraph that there must be "conditionality" between Britain making the exit payment and its ability to create a new relationship with the EU.

He says "you can't have one side fulfilling its side of the bargain and the other side not, or going slow, or failing to commit on its side."

Raab replaced David Davis, who resigned two weeks ago to protest Prime Minister Theresa May's "soft" Brexit plan.

Britain and the EU remain far apart on terms of a new trade setup. May's Conservative Party is also deeply split over what Brexit policy to support.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Saturday, July 21 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-21 04:18:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-07-22 07:00:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

  • Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year

    Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year

    Saturday, July 21 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-07-21 22:13:06 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 2:59 AM EDT2018-07-22 06:59:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.
    A private inspector says he warned the company operating duck boats in Missouri about serious design flaws, less than a year before the accident that killed 17 people.More >>
    A private inspector says he warned the company operating duck boats in Missouri about serious design flaws, less than a year before the accident that killed 17 people.More >>

  • Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

    Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

    Saturday, July 21 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-07-21 13:36:10 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-07-22 06:50:12 GMT
    Kraftwerk fans can expect to hear some otherworldly tunes, but the German electronic music pioneers took it to another level at a gig in Stuttgart on Friday.More >>
    Kraftwerk fans can expect to hear some otherworldly tunes, but the German electronic music pioneers took it to another level at a gig in Stuttgart on Friday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly