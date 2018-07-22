Appalachian League

George Springer hit a grand slam and Justin Verlander pitched six strong innings in Houston's 7-0 win over the Angels.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Houston Astros' George Springer, right, is congratulated by Josh Reddick after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Reddi...

Spanish rider Omar Fraile won the 14th stage of the Tour de France by bursting away from a group of breakaway riders on the finishing climb in the Massif Central on Saturday.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena ). Spain's Omar Fraile Matarranz celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188 kilometers (116.8 miles) with start in Saint-Paul Trois-Chateaux and Mende, Franc...

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Tiger Woods of the US watches his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday July 21, 2018.

Tiger Woods has shot a 5-under 66 in the third round of the British Open and is in contention to win his first major since 2008. More >>