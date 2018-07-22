Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|21
|10
|.677
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|20
|11
|.645
|1
|Danville (Braves)
|15
|15
|.500
|5½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|8
|21
|.276
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|18
|11
|.621
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|15
|13
|.536
|2½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|13
|16
|.448
|5
|Bristol (Pirates)
|12
|16
|.429
|5½
|Greeneville (Astros)
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|Saturday's Games
Elizabethton 7, Princeton 6
Burlington at Greeneville, ppd.
Johnson City 5, Danville 3, 10 innings
Bluefield 4, Pulaski 2
Bristol 6, Kingsport 5, 12 innings
|Sunday's Games
Burlington at Greeneville, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Burlington at Greeneville, Game 2, TBD
Johnson City at Danville, 4 p.m.
Princeton at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Kingsport at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Burlington at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Danville, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
