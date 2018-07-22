Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 21 10 .677 -
Princeton (Rays) 20 11 .645 1
Danville (Braves) 15 15 .500
Pulaski (Yankees) 14 17 .452 7
Burlington (Royals) 8 21 .276 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 18 11 .621 -
Kingsport (Mets) 15 13 .536
Johnson City (Cardinals) 13 16 .448 5
Bristol (Pirates) 12 16 .429
Greeneville (Astros) 11 17 .393

Saturday's Games

Elizabethton 7, Princeton 6

Burlington at Greeneville, ppd.

Johnson City 5, Danville 3, 10 innings

Bluefield 4, Pulaski 2

Bristol 6, Kingsport 5, 12 innings

Sunday's Games

Burlington at Greeneville, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Burlington at Greeneville, Game 2, TBD

Johnson City at Danville, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Burlington at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Danville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
